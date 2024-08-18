Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in July

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 380,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,046.0 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $19.03 during trading on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

