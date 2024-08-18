Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Up 6.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 59.37 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58.84 ($0.75). Approximately 1,125,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,430,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.15 ($0.70).

Specifically, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £137,500 ($175,561.80).

Evoke plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

