Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 644,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.54. 10,709,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,614,538. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

