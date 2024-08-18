Everpar Advisors LLC Buys 124 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.09. 3,416,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,502. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.