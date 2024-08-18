Evercore ISI Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $69.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Bank of America raised their price target on Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brinker International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.85.

Shares of EAT opened at $65.57 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,564 shares of company stock worth $1,147,884. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 96.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

