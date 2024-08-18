Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 0.1 %

ETD stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $772.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.28. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 56.73%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,256,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

