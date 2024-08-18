Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

ESPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $371.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

