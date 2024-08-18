EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,369 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,503. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.10.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

