Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Down 11.2% in July

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,156,400 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 1,302,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.7 days.
Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of ESVIF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. 24,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.