Energi Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $636,314.08 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $636,314.08 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00034862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,855,673 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

