Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.25.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$27.29 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$18.50 and a twelve month high of C$27.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Sutherland acquired 4,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. In other news, Senior Officer William Sutherland acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 11,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$279,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and have sold 68,874 shares valued at $1,714,350. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

