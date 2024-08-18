Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $88.00 at Evercore ISI

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.09.

NYSE EIX opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 53.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

