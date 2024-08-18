DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.36.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average of $111.91. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $126.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

