DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKNG. Barclays cut their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $52,889,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

