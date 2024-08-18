Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Get Doximity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOCS

Doximity Trading Up 2.2 %

Doximity stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. Doximity has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,018. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 131,253 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.