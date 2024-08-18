Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) is Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 800,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up approximately 8.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $71,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

QQQE stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.45. 575,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,412. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $70.18 and a 12-month high of $92.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

