Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 9,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Datadog Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.98. 2,197,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,042. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.31, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Datadog

In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,078,323 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 128.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.15.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

