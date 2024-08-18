Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,720.76% and a negative return on equity of 2,741.89%.
Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of CYTH opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.33. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.12.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYTH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock.
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
