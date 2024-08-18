CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 21.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 18,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 222,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $58.35. 7,442,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,432,018. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

