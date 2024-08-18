CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Scotiabank

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $338.08.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $262.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,643 shares of company stock valued at $50,749,324. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

