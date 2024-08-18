Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Crane by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Performance

CR traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,468. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $162.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Bank of America upped their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crane

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.