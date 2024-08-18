Contrasting LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) & Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.37, meaning that its share price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 2 1 0 2.33 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00

LuxUrban Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,630.66%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.02%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -77.31% -303.00% -2.11% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 179.79% 17.11% 11.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $119.68 million 0.03 -$78.52 million ($2.38) -0.03 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $214.47 million 121.13 $316.64 million $5.02 5.99

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels. LuxUrban Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats LuxUrban Hotels on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

