Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Comstock Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

NYSE CRK opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.51. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In related news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 981,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,946,626.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,931,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,309,123.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 981,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,946,626.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 199,931,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,309,123.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 825,868 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,298,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,169,815.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,032,087 shares of company stock valued at $38,124,794. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,696,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,414,000 after buying an additional 2,438,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,270,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,567,000 after acquiring an additional 362,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,140 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 775.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 775,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

