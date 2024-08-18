CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Update

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,120,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 25,610,000 shares. Approximately 20.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $97,200,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CNX Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,489,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after buying an additional 1,028,805 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,699,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,890,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 309,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 533.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 286,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.75. 1,296,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,336. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

