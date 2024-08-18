Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLNN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. 60,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,712. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 6,890.50%. Analysts anticipate that Clene will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Clene Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLNN Free Report ) by 131.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Clene from $7.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

