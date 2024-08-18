Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) SVP Sells $137,500.00 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CVEO opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.07. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $188.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

