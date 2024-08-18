Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $141.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $142.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

