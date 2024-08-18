Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.50 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.10 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $639.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Chuy’s by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

