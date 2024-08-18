CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.28 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $24.47 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,705.22 or 0.99969435 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012386 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02976754 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,229,392.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

