CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.39. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CDW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after buying an additional 714,393 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,491,000 after acquiring an additional 611,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDW by 627.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,252,000 after acquiring an additional 539,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $111,736,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.