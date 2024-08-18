Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Update

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 11,640,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRBU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 633,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,633. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $188.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.30.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRBU
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Caribou Biosciences
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.