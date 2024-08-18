Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Update

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 11,640,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 633,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,633. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $188.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.30.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

