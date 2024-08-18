Cardano Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Cardano has a market cap of $12.15 billion and $150.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.72 or 0.04456193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00035460 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,143,587,994 coins and its circulating supply is 35,943,225,408 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

