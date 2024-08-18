CAP Partners LLC Invests $484,000 in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XCEM. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $129,000.
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 64,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $33.41.
The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.
