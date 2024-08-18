CAP Partners LLC Invests $484,000 in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XCEM. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. 64,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $33.41.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.