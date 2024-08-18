CAP Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 274,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10,516.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,720. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

