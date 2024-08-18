CAP Partners LLC Acquires 2,081 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,438,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 659,857 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 791,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 657,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,868,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 264,322 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 840,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

