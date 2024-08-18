Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Target Price to $12.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OUST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of OUST opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $362.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,679,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,453,032.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,168 shares of company stock valued at $184,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at $4,585,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 569,121 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ouster by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 653,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 424,178 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ouster by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 164,360 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

