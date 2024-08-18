Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,939,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,974,501. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.