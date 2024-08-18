Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 429 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,038,000 after purchasing an additional 420,053 shares in the last quarter. Gray Foundation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,890,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,386,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 86,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,765. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.75. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

