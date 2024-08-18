Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $334.19. 135,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,706. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $350.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

