Calton & Associates Inc. Has $208,000 Position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

POWA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 96,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $81.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74.

About Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

