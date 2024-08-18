Calton & Associates Inc. Has $208,000 Position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000.
Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Price Performance
POWA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 96,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $81.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74.
About Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF
The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.