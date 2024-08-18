BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVA

Enova International Stock Up 0.4 %

Enova International stock opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. Enova International has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $88.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $238,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,938.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enova International news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $238,383.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,938.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,028 shares of company stock worth $5,495,742. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Enova International by 172.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.