Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,331,000 after acquiring an additional 160,531 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,903,000 after buying an additional 1,137,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brunswick by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,577,000 after buying an additional 144,416 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after buying an additional 57,605 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.90. 315,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

