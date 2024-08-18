Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBU. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Business Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 681,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBU opened at $19.66 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.