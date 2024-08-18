Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BBU. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Shares of BBU opened at $19.66 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.
