Brokers Set Expectations for SpringBig Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SpringBig in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SpringBig’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million.

Separately, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of SpringBig in a research note on Wednesday.

SpringBig Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBIG opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. SpringBig has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.75.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

