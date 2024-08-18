Brokers Issue Forecasts for Newell Brands Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -38.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

