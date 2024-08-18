Brokerages Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Target Price at $8.25

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 2.0 %

Payoneer Global stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,912,255.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,746.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,760,155 shares of company stock worth $9,573,509. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after buying an additional 787,509 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227,884 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Payoneer Global by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,618,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 320,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

