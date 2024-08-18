Brokerages Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target at $72.00

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $1,384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 46.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -742.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

