Brokerages Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target at $22.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.58.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
