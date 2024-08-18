Brokerages Set Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Target Price at $31.00

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms recently commented on AGEN. B. Riley lowered their target price on Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Agenus Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Agenus has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $32.00.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Agenus by 81.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after buying an additional 4,134,232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 1,959.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 720,629 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 21.8% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 38.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 858,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

