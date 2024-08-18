Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 237 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Sensient Technologies worth $40,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 88,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.76. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.53 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $142,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

